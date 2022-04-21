$1.10 EPS Expected for FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) This Quarter

Analysts expect FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.18. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $4.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of FCFS stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,677. FirstCash has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

