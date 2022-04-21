$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.11. Prologis posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year earnings of $5.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

Shares of PLD opened at $172.67 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52 week low of $112.00 and a 52 week high of $174.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.43 and a 200-day moving average of $152.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after buying an additional 3,766,367 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after buying an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.