$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.20. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

BK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.34. Bank of New York Mellon has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $64.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

