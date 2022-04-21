$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avangrid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.25. Avangrid reported earnings per share of $1.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avangrid from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Avangrid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $48.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. Avangrid has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 85.02%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

