$1.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cabot’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. Cabot reported earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cabot.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

CBT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:CBT opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.44. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $47.59 and a fifty-two week high of $74.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 11,805 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $867,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot (CBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.