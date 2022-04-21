$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. Bath & Body Works posted sales of $3.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BBWI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $56.83 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

