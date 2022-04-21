$1.44 EPS Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.40. RPM International reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

RPM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

RPM opened at $88.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.33. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in RPM International by 117.8% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

