-$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($1.49). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
