-$1.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.54) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.59) and the highest is ($1.49). Spirit Airlines reported earnings of ($2.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

SAVE stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,892,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

