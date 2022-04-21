$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.
PANW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
