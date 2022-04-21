$1.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $1.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.68 and the lowest is $1.65. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $17.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $608.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,955. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $322.23 and a one year high of $640.90.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.