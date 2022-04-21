$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.58. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $99.56 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $94.95 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

