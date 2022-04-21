1-800-FLOWERS.COM (FLWS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has set its FY22 guidance at $0.90-1.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.96 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.36. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $38.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,439,000 after buying an additional 221,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after buying an additional 681,605 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 101,663 shares in the last quarter.

FLWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.38.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.