$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) will announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.82 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Microchip Technology posted sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.31 billion to $7.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

MCHP opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.83. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

