$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.98. Park National reported earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park National.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Park National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:PRK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.08. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,654. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33.

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

