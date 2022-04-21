$114.98 Million in Sales Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will report sales of $114.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MP Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.67 million and the highest is $157.27 million. MP Materials posted sales of $59.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full year sales of $456.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.86 million to $564.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $693.10 million, with estimates ranging from $530.08 million to $860.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NYSE MP opened at $45.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 21.44, a quick ratio of 20.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 257,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $11,899,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,935,876 shares of company stock worth $216,329,320 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in MP Materials by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MP Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

