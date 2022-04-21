$12.75 Million in Sales Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) will post sales of $12.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. Limestone Bancorp reported sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year sales of $51.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $54.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $54.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.55%.

LMST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $20.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $135.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Limestone Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

