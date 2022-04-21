$195.15 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) to post sales of $195.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $191.20 million and the highest is $199.10 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $198.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $892.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.20 million to $895.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.30 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.18. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,303,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,719,000 after purchasing an additional 615,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

