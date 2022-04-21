$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.12. TriNet Group posted earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $4.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.98.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 4,167 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $391,406.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,817 shares of company stock worth $4,556,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.34 and a 200-day moving average of $94.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

