$2.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.94 and the highest is $2.34. OneMain reported earnings of $3.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $9.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.94 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. OneMain has a 1 year low of $42.13 and a 1 year high of $63.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in OneMain by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,796,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of OneMain by 2.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 12.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OneMain by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

