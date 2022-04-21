$20.14 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to post $20.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $13.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of OLK stock opened at $15.13 on Thursday. Olink Holding AB has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,703,000 after buying an additional 1,253,464 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5.6% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,318,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 290.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 521,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 387,749 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olink Holding AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.