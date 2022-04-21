$258.20 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) to report $258.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $256.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Shares of PBH stock opened at $55.23 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,705.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $114,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

