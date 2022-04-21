$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) will announce $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.60 million and the lowest is $23.60 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $12.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $136.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $112.10 million to $187.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $214.25 million, with estimates ranging from $156.60 million to $363.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRON opened at $3.21 on Thursday. Cronos Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 19.86 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

