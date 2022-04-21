$265.31 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) will report $265.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $265.97 million. MongoDB posted sales of $181.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MongoDB.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $496.72.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,833 shares of company stock valued at $57,329,693. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 271.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 10.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 124.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $407.01 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $390.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.40. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of -85.87 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MongoDB (MDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.