$27.97 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to announce $27.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.28 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $155.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.17 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 77,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGBI stock opened at $23.04 on Thursday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $246.92 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

