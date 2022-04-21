$277.45 Million in Sales Expected for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) to announce $277.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ProAssurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $251.40 million and the highest is $317.05 million. ProAssurance posted sales of $204.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProAssurance will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ProAssurance.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $293.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.74 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 5.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

PRA opened at $26.06 on Thursday. ProAssurance has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProAssurance by 43.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ProAssurance by 163.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProAssurance by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in ProAssurance during the third quarter valued at about $516,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

