2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) will report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.58) and the highest is ($0.13). 2U posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 191.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. 2U had a negative net margin of 20.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $243.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair cut shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TWOU stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.94. 2U has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $304,686.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.43 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 169,522 shares of company stock worth $1,593,012 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after buying an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,834,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,273,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,725,000 after buying an additional 298,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in 2U by 21.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,627,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 288,424 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 2U by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 139,945 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

