$3.29 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the highest is $3.31 billion. CSX reported sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $13.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $14.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens cut their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.34. CSX has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 17,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

