$31.80 Million in Sales Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $31.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the lowest is $29.69 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full year sales of $148.47 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $188.16 million, with estimates ranging from $186.22 million to $190.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.
SUNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
NYSE SUNL opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.36. Sunlight Financial has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.08.
Sunlight Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
