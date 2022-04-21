$326.50 Million in Sales Expected for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) to report $326.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $323.80 million and the highest is $329.20 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $308.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year sales of $1.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $410.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet lowered MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $131.10 on Thursday. MSA Safety has a fifty-two week low of $125.34 and a fifty-two week high of $172.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.94 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

