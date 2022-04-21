$36.30 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) to announce sales of $36.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.60 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $35.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $153.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.10 million to $155.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.85 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $164.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on RBB. Piper Sandler cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB opened at $23.95 on Thursday. RBB Bancorp has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $29.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $465.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.