$373.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) will post sales of $373.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $365.78 million to $381.62 million. Dorman Products posted sales of $288.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,221,306 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $477,049,000 after purchasing an additional 98,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,090 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $102,284,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 824,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 725,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,919,000 after purchasing an additional 75,325 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 612,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,723 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $95.93 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

