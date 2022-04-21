3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for 3D Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.02. 3D Systems reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 94.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for 3D Systems.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDD shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

