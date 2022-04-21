3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

DDD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $105,475.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.80. 3D Systems has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.93 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

