3M (MMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 26th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MMM traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 9,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,271. 3M has a one year low of $139.74 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

