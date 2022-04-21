$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) will announce $4.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full year sales of $21.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.26 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

LUV stock opened at $47.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

