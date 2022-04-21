4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,700 ($35.13) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.14) price objective on shares of 4imprint Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 4imprint Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,980 ($38.77).

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

LON FOUR opened at GBX 2,915 ($37.93) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.57, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £818.71 million and a PE ratio of 47.63. 4imprint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 2,152.65 ($28.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,265 ($42.48). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,791.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,825.02.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers pens, bags, drinkware, embroidered apparel, business gifts, fitness and outdoor recreation/leisure, tradeshows and signage, home and work, and wellness and safety products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.