$5.99 EPS Expected for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. Moderna reported earnings per share of $2.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.76. The stock had a trading volume of 40,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,013,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,054 shares of company stock valued at $32,154,504. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,025,462,000 after purchasing an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,786,000 after purchasing an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

