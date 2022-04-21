$61.37 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) to report $61.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.80 million. JFrog posted sales of $45.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $273.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $267.90 million to $275.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $348.55 million, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $356.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. JFrog’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $340,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 320,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,703,224. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.51.

JFrog Company Profile (Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JFrog (FROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.