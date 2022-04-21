$627.73 Million in Sales Expected for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post sales of $627.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.65 million and the highest is $664.55 million. Saia reported sales of $484.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $2.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $212.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a 1-year low of $187.02 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.45 and its 200-day moving average is $286.42.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total value of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

