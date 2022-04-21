$77.67 Million in Sales Expected for GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) to post $77.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GitLab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.00 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GitLab will report full-year sales of $388.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.60 million to $390.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $539.97 million, with estimates ranging from $525.70 million to $559.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GitLab.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $115.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GitLab from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $54.01 on Thursday. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.37.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

