$79.77 Million in Sales Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) will report $79.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $81.80 million. Target Hospitality reported sales of $45.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year sales of $332.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $335.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $341.17 million, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $343.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.44.

TH opened at $7.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $740.18 million, a PE ratio of -145.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. Target Hospitality has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

