$833.75 Million in Sales Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) to report $833.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $825.90 million and the highest is $841.60 million. ChampionX reported sales of $684.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHX opened at $24.94 on Thursday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 3.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.