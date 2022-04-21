A. O. Smith (AOS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect A. O. Smith to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. A. O. Smith has set its FY22 guidance at $3.35-$3.55 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect A. O. Smith to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $66.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $60.39 and a 52-week high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, with a total value of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in A. O. Smith by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in A. O. Smith by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in A. O. Smith by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

