Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.25.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AADI. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $343.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60. Aadi Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.31 and a 1 year high of $49.80.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aadi Bioscience news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $71,248.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AADI. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $44,919,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $33,689,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth $22,459,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $21,336,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $10,211,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aadi Bioscience (Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.