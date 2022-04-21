ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
ABB stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.31. The stock had a trading volume of 50,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,534. The firm has a market cap of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. ABB has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
ABB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.77.
ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.
