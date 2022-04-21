ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 28 target price from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a CHF 34 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 35 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 33.79.
ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.
ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.
Further Reading
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
- The Institutions Are Driving Knight-Swift Transportation
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- 3 Legendary Low-Beta Stocks Set to Outperform
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.