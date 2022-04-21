ABB (VTX:ABBN) PT Set at CHF 28 by Berenberg Bank

ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) received a CHF 28 price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Monday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 41 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 33.79.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.