Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.10 Billion

Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.96 billion. Abbott Laboratories posted sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $40.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.05 billion to $42.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $41.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.27 billion to $42.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.52.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $122.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.