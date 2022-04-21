Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.02.

ABT stock opened at $122.64 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.36 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $216.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.47.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total transaction of $47,724.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 201,113 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $23,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 88,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,518,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

