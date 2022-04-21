Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANF. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 18.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 59.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,132 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at about $957,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 236.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,711 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

