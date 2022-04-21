Abiomed (ABMD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Abiomed to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abiomed to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ABMD opened at $325.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.07. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $261.27 and a 52 week high of $379.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 3,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.19, for a total value of $965,311.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 27.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,558 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Abiomed by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Abiomed by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Abiomed by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.80.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

